Officer’s dashcam catches rollover crash in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A crash on Sagamore Parkway near Nighthawk Drive was caught on a West Lafayette police officer’s dash camera Wednesday night.

According to police, a car driven by 24-year-old Joseph Schmitz of Lafayette was heading east on Sagamore Parkway just before 6 p.m., when he ran a red light and collided with a truck.

West Lafayette police said the collision caused the car to roll over onto its roof.

Police tell us Schmitz had minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, 57-year-old Gene Winder of West Lafayette, was not injured.

