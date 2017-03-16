Police preparing for busy weekend in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Safety is the top priority for police this weekend with many people in town for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Indianapolis.

If you’re heading downtown this weekend, don’t be surprised to see a lot more officers out patrolling.

24-Hour News 8 learned police will also have a command post set up downtown. Police just want to make sure everyone is safe while they’re having a fun time.

The sign went up on Georgia Street for events like the Blarney Bash. It’s a day of enjoying good food, drinks, and music, starting Friday morning at 11:00 a.m.

“This is just a great spectacular weekend for all of us who live here,” said Bob Schultz, spokesperson for Downtown Indy.

Schultz works for Downtown Indy. The group is organizing several events for St. Patrick’s Day, including the parade and the Shamrock Run and Walk.

“We start planning for our other festivities related to St. Patrick’s Day in the fall. As those dates come closer, more people get involved and public safety discussions take place to keep safe,” he said.

Not only will people be out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, many will be here from out of town visiting for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

“Whenever we have the basketball games or football or there’s a holiday, it’s usually busy downtown. That’s just the way it is — everybody comes downtown,” said Officer Yolanda Burns of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officer Burns patrols the downtown district. She’s been with IMPD for 15 years.

“Georgia Street because this is where most of the activities are going to be and I’m pretty sure Georgia Street will be blocked off either tomorrow or Saturday because there’ll be a lot of things going on on Georgia Street,” Burns said.

Officer Burns said if you’re heading downtown, be prepared for large crowds, traffic, and if anything, be more aware of your surroundings.

“Be more alert if they possibly can, don’t walk around by themselves especially at night, don’t keep stuff visible in their vehicles,” she said. “You know, like purses and laptops even the smallest thing, like your cell phone. They’ll see that, and they’ll break into your car.”

Click here for a list of events happening in downtown Indianapolis for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

