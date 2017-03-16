Social worker 3-year-old in home; mother had been dead for days

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have identified the East Hartford mother who was found dead in her home Monday, with her 3-year-old left alone inside for days.

On Monday afternoon, a social worker visited the toddler’s home after she hadn’t been at day care for several days. That’s when she found 37-year-old Twanna Toler dead on a bed.

The social worker says she was able to see the 3-year-old girl walking around by herself through a window, so she got the toddler to unlock the door and let her in.

Police are awaiting the cause of Toler’s death from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but expect it to take weeks or months. The results will also determine how long the mother was dead in the home.

The little girl, who seemed dehydrated but was otherwise unharmed, was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and is now in the care of DCF. They are working with her family members for long term care.

