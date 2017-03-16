Tom Crean out at IU

Staff Reports Published: Updated:
Indiana head coach Tom Crean watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University has parted ways with head basketball coach Tom Crean.

The university announced the news Thursday afternoon.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.