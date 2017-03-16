Tom Crean out at IU

The officer was arrested Wednesday night.
Valerie Strohl’s efforts to help her daughter gave birth to a major media company that is changing the lives of other kids in the Zionsville…
Sponsored by:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University has parted ways with head basketball coach Tom Crean.
The university announced the news Thursday afternoon.
#BREAKING: #IU Tom Crean has been let go as head coach. @WISH_TV
— Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) March 16, 2017
#BREAKING: #IU Tom Crean has been let go as head coach. @WISH_TV
— Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) March 16, 2017
Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.
Advertisement