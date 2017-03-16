Traffic stop leads to active warrant, drug arrests

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A traffic stop in Bartholomew County lead to the arrest of two people.

According to police, a deputy was sent to the area of the intersection at East Legal Tender Road and East 600 South after reports of suspicious activity. When the deputy was in the area, he saw a Chevrolet van travel left of the center line.

Officers said during the traffic stop, he learned the passenger in the van, 29-year-old Lovely Brown, had an active warrant in Jennings County. After he realized she had an active warrant, she was arrested. During her arrest, the deputy found a controlled substance in her purse.

A Columbus Police Officer and Columbus Police Department K-9 were asked to assist the deputy when he smelled marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver, 38-year-old Clarissa Powers, was asked to exit the van. The deputy found a plastic baggie inside her coat of marijuana and a marijuana cigarette.

Powers was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana. She was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail and has since been released.

Brown was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and an out of county warrant. At first Brown was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail, but has since been transported to Jennings County.

