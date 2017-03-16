Uber unveils new Indy hub location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Rideshare service Uber has officially unveiled its new Indianapolis hub location.

The hub will operate as a support center for new and existing local drivers.

It is located on North Meridian Street near Fall Creek Parkway.

Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III was there Thursday. He met with local driver and helped giveaway autographed Pacers gear.

Uber says the addition of the local hub comes as the number of riders and drivers using the app has grown throughout the city.

