College basketball fans flock to downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, fans donned their favorite college basketball team as they crossed intersections in downtown Indy. Those with tickets strolled inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse for NCAA games.

“We like it, we come here quite often,” said Rob Portwood, a University of Kentucky fan. “The city, they have a lot going on they’ve rejuvenated the whole city it is nice.”

Some visitors who didn’t have a ticket, walked to some of the bars, or enjoyed some of the sights and sounds of downtown Indianapolis.

24-Hour News 8 watched as IMPD patrolled the crowds. It will be a busy weekend in Indy for the men and women in blue. In addition to the games this weekend, there is a Supercross event inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite the crowds, fans appeared to be having a good time during this March Madness season.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...