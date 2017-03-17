Final weekend at the Indiana Flower + Patio Show: DIY Network host, Glow in the Dark Accessories & Sunday Plant Sale

Time is running out to attend this year’s Indiana Flower & Patio Show! Today on Indy Style, Amber shows us a live preview and chats with DIY Network’s “Yard Crashers” host Chris Lambton. Chris will be appearing on the Unilock Outdoor Living Stage. Here are the times:

Friday, March 17 at 7pm

Saturday, March 18 at 12pm & 3pm

Sunday, March 19 at 12pm

Also…

Glow in the Dark accessories at the Flower + Patio Show

-Expo Hall Glows in the Dark – Special glow in the dark accessories for your gardens are being featured this year. Expo Hall Shines in the Dark More than 12,000 square feet of gardens “in the dark” use only landscape, favorite, Expo Hall in the Dark promises a stunning waterscape design. Packed full of gardens, thousands of solutions and the coolest new products.

-Final weekend and Big Sunday Plant sale:

You have been asking for it… so here it is! The new addition of a plant market will all sorts of garden goodies for sale. This new feature offers a taste, Flower & Patio Show’s annual Plant Blowout Sale.

Don’t forget about the WISH promo code to save $3 on your admission price. Visit https://www.tix123.com/tix123/etic.cfm?code=IFPS2017&disc=wish to learn more.

To learn more, visit http://www.indianaflowerandpatioshow.com/.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA FLOWER & PATIO SHOW

