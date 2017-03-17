Fishers HS to host paralympic soccer players for Disability Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In Fishers, the city-wide Disability Awareness Month continues.

It could be an inspiring day at Fishers High School. Two guests will be sharing their experiences with students and teachers. The theme of Friday night’s athletic showcase is “Adapt and Thrive.”

The showcase will feature two USA Paralympic Soccer players, Bryce Boarman & Seth Jahn. Both will share their message of overcoming obstacles to reach their dreams. Boarman was born with cerebral palsy and participated in the London and Rio Olympics. Jahn was suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving for the U.S. Army Special Forces in Afghanistan.

For leaders like Pat Schooley, Dean of Students at Fishers High School, it’s part of the overall theme to not judge a person before you get to know them.

“That’s something that we try to teach here at Fishers High School,” said Schooley. “The idea that just because someone might have a disability doesn’t define who they are. They are people first. Anybody can push through and overcome any type of disability they might have.”

In addition to these keynote speakers, the event will also showcase exhibitions by Power Soccer, Special Olympics Basketball and Special Olympics Cheer. People will get a chance to participate and be active.

A few items will be auctioned off for charity including Indy Eleven and Indianapolis Colts tickets. Donations will be accepted at the doors which open at 6 p.m.

