Five JCPenney stores in Indiana to close

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — JCPenney is set to close 138 stores, including five in Indiana.

According to a release by the company, these five stores will be shut down:

  • FairOaks Mall in Columbus
  • Connersville Plaza in Connersville
  • Huntington Plaza in Huntington
  • Jasper Manor Center in Jasper
  • Logansport Mall in Logansport

The company also said a supply chain facility in Florida will be closed and another supply chain facility in California will be relocated.

