Five JCPenney stores in Indiana to close

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — JCPenney is set to close 138 stores, including five in Indiana.

According to a release by the company, these five stores will be shut down:

FairOaks Mall in Columbus

Connersville Plaza in Connersville

Huntington Plaza in Huntington

Jasper Manor Center in Jasper

Logansport Mall in Logansport

The company also said a supply chain facility in Florida will be closed and another supply chain facility in California will be relocated.

You can view the full list of closures here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...