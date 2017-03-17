Five JCPenney stores in Indiana to close

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — JCPenney is set to close 138 stores, including five in Indiana.
According to a release by the company, these five stores will be shut down:
- FairOaks Mall in Columbus
- Connersville Plaza in Connersville
- Huntington Plaza in Huntington
- Jasper Manor Center in Jasper
- Logansport Mall in Logansport
The company also said a supply chain facility in Florida will be closed and another supply chain facility in California will be relocated.
You can view the full list of closures here.