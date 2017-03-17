Greenwood police arrest man connected to 2 robberies, 1 fatal

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — 24-Hour News 8 has learned more details from police about what happened before a gas station clerk shot and killed a robbery suspect earlier this month. Hours before police say a Phillips 66 clerk shot and killed Levi Walker, Greenwood police say Walker was involved in another crime.

Monday night, March 6, two men stormed into a Waffle House on Main Street near I-65. One suspect pulled out a gun, according to police, demanding cash. The worker complies, handing over the entire cash register with an unknown amount of money inside.

The men get away…at least for that moment. Shortly after police arrived on the scene, workers already identified them; Brandon Neal and Levi Walker. According to police, Walker used to work at that same Waffle House and employees recognized him.

“The only thing he used to try and cover his identity, was to put his arm up over his face. So, the employees knew exactly who it was,” said Greenwood Assistant Police Chief, Matt Fillenwarth.

Another connection police say is that Neal dated the sister of the worker he was robbing. “It makes our job real easy to figure out who it was. We knew that night,” said Fillenwarth.

After the robbery at the Waffle House, things took a turn. According to police, Neal stayed behind while Walker went on to rob Phillips 66 on South Keystone Avenue, near Troy Avenue on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

During that robbery, the clerk took control and shot and killed Walker, according to police.

“You don’t know if he’s threatening to kill somebody. He got what he deserved as far as I’m concerned,” said Greenwood resident, Larry Edwards.

Prosecutors charged Neal with armed robbery. The Waffle House did not want to comment.

