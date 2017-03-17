IFD: Man dies after fire in condo that didn’t have working smoke alarms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has passed away after previously being pulled from a burning condo on March 11.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said 53-year-old John Williams died on March 14.

IFD investigators said the condo in the 6100 block of Timber Lake Boulevard didn’t have any working smoke detectors. This is the fifth fatal fire that has occurred in IFD’s district in 2017. IFD said all of the fatal fires were accidental and occurred in residences that didn’t have working smoke alarms.

Firefighters responded to the scene after just before 6 a.m. on March 11. It took 10 to 15 minutes to get Williams out of the condo and 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

If you need a smoke detector, you can call the IFD Fire and Life Safety Division at 317-327-6093.

