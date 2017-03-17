Indiana jury awards $6.1M in fatal 2009 Mercury van crash

MARION, Ind. (AP) — Jurors in central Indiana have awarded more than $6 million to two men involved in a deadly 2009 car crash.

The Marion Chronicle-Tribune reports Grant County jurors on Wednesday awarded the money to Taylor O’Banion and Kolby O’Banion. The two were in a vehicle struck by the Mercury Monterey van that Karen Roush of Marion was driving on July 9, 2009. Roush was killed in the crash.

The jury’s decision this week comes after years of litigation in the case that involved Ford Motor Co. Roush’s estate claimed the crash was due to the van having a faulty throttle cable. Ford argues Karen Roush accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake. Jurors this week found Roush to be entirely at fault. Her estate is responsible for the $6.1 million award.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...