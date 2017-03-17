Local Muslim young adults react to travel bans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What do young Muslims think about travel bans proposed by President Donald Trump? 24-Hour News 8 recently sat down with a group of Muslim teens and young adults to get their take.

“The one thing that I want people to know about Islam is it’s truly a peaceful religion,” Friha Hossain, a college student, said.

“It’s disheartening when you first hear about it (the ban) but then to see the reaction and the amount of support and solidarity that we get from our communities — from different groups across America — it really brings us together,” another young Muslim told us.

Watch their full conversation in the video above.

