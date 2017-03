GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Greenwood.

Police say it happened Friday shortly after 10 p.m. at U.S. 31 and Main Street in Greenwood.

No other information is currently known.

Stay with WISH-TV and WISHTV.com for updates.

