Search for suspect, support for family continues in Delphi double homicide case

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The search continues for the person responsible of killing two teens in Carroll County.

The investigation began more than a month ago in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Since then authorities have received thousands of tips, interviewed hundreds of people and searched several homes hoping for leads. But still no arrest.

Investigators spent Friday searching a home and everything on the property just east of Delphi where the girls were found dead.

But investigators made it very clear Friday the property owner is not a suspect in this murder case.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office provided a mug shot of Ron Logan when they said he was booked into jail last week for a DUI probation violation.

“At this time just because we’re serving a search warrant and he’s in jail, I don’t want people to make that connection that he’s under arrest for double homicide because he’s not at this time,” said Sgt. Tony Slocum, Indiana State Police.

A judge granted a warrant for investigators to search his home and everything on the 40-acre property. But investigators would not share what piece of evidence gave them probable cause.

“I don’t believe it was just one piece of evidence I think the totality of evidence led to probable cause where a judge was able to issue a search warrant and that’s a normal course of business,” said Sgt. Slocum. “It’s not the first time we served a search warrant in this case.”

Investigators said they searched around a dozen homes trying to eliminate and rule people out in connection to the murders.

“We served multiple search warrants so far, and search warrants and evidence can either exonerate a person or maybe require law enforcement to take a closer look,” Slocum said. “But at this time Ron Logan is not under arrest for the double homicides of Liberty German and Abigail Williams.”

While investigators continue to find the person responsible, the support continues for the families of Abby and Libby. Bridget Stevens is organizing a car wash next month to raise money in their memory.

“I coached Liberty from 2014 to 2015,” said Bridget Stevens, Delphi resident. “She’s a good kid, she’s a good ball player. She likes to play, she likes to play any position.”

Stevens said the money raised will go to the Delphi Girls Rec Softball. While they prepare for the car wash next month, Stevens said she’s hopeful police will make an arrest.

“Let police do their job. I mean people are going to say what they want to — I get freedom of speech,” she said. “Let police do their job. They know what they’re doing, we don’t.”

As for the evidence in this case, investigators told 24-Hour News 8 they are still processing and analyzing everything and would not say whether any of that evidence includes DNA.

Click here to learn more about the Softball Car Wash in Name of Libby and Abby.

