Search underway of home, property of man where Delphi teens were found

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Law enforcement searched the home and property of the man where two teens were found murdered last month.

Ron Logan, who owns the 40-acre Delphi property, was arrested last week on a probation violation after a 2014 OWI charge unrelated to the murders. He’s due in court Monday morning for an evidentiary hearing.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum told 24-Hour News 8 a search of Logan’s property began around noon Friday. Authorities have not said what evidence led to a search warrant being granted.

Listen to a looped WAV file released by Indiana State Police of the suspect’s voice:

Slocum added that Logan has not been charged in connection with the deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said Thursday that more than 100 tips have been investigated since two suspect photos were released. About a dozen search warrants have been served in the case, Slocum said.

The Indiana State Police Alliance has established an account for individuals or businesses that wish to donate to the Delphi Reward Fund. Checks should be made payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation with “Delphi Reward” written on the memo line. Donations should be mailed to 1415 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

State police strongly urged anyone who recognizes the man to call 1-844-459-5786. A tip can be left anonymously. Tips can also be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Riley also said the reward fund is currently over $231,000.

