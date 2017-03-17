Several building facades in Greenwood restored

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – More than 20 building facades in the heart of Greenwood have been restored to their former glory.

To celebrate the milestone downtown, the City of Greenwood held a ribbon cutting ceremony that was more than just cutting the ribbon. The ceremony kicked off the St. Patrick’s Day Block Party being hosted by Planetary Brewing Company and The Blind Pig.

The facade fix is just one of many projects the city is working on.

There are plans, if approved, to invest more than $25 million to add open space and office, retail and residential buildings.

For more on this story, click on the video.

