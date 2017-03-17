Spring Break Travel Hacks for Families with a New Baby

Spring break is right around the corner! Millions of families will hit the road for some adventure. Sounds like fun right!? But what if there’s a new baby in the family? These parents may choose to pass on all the work that goes along with traveling with an infant. But Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here to show us why you don’t have to stay home. She has some Travel Hacks just for families with a newborn.

Product #1

MAKE NURSING EASIER ON THE GO…

Product Name: jay elle’s Breast Pump Bag

Key Features:

• Gorgeous style, it doesn’t even look like there’s a breast pump inside.

• This bag comes with 6 pieces including a cooler bag for your milk and a dry cloth

• The company behind this, 2 sisters, really supports women who want to pump anytime and anywhere

• They’ve come up with the jay elle C.O.D.E. Handbook that stands for community, organization, discretion and encouragement.

• Learn more at jayelle.com

• Available at BuyBuyBaby for $99.99

Product #2

ALSO FOR THE NURSING MOM…

Product Name: The Breast Pad Ever from Milkies

Key Features:

• Protects your clothes, super comfortable and even gives a little lift

• Comes in two colors

• If you are out and about and they do fill up, just go to a bathroom and squeeze them out!

• Available on FairhavenHealth.com for $19.95

Product #3

ALSO FROM JAY ELLE…

Product Name: Diapering Station To-Go

Key Features:

• Attach to the car head rests

• Keep all your essentials for diapering inside.

• The changing mat can detach so that you can put it in your diaper bag

• Open and close with one hand

• Also available at BuyBuyBaby for $19.99

Product #4

HERE’S A VERSATILE BLANKET…

Product Name: Lassig’s Swaddle & Burp Blankets

Key Features:

• Lightweight cotton. Can be used as a blanket, swaddle or burp cloth.

• Beautiful colors and patterns

• Comes in 2-packs and 3-packs

• Available at BuyBuyBaby for $28.99

Product #5

IT’S ALWAYS NICE TO HAVE A LARGE BLANKET ON THE GO…

Product Name: A-B-C Mat by Pacific Play Tents

Key Features:

• Large and sturdy

• Fun and engaging

• Grows with your child

• Available on PacificPlayTents.com for $27.95

Product #6

KEEP YOUR OTHER KIDS FED AND ENTERTAINED…

Product Name: Precidio Drink in the Box & Snack in the Box

Key Features:

• Sugar filled drinks can turn a car full of kids into chaos. 2 drink boxes can equal as much as 30 grams of sugar. Last year, the American Heart Association came out with new guidelines that say kids should only be getting 25 grams of sugar a day.

• Drink in the Box allows you to give your kids healthy drinks. Fruit and water.

• Only reusable drink box

• Also Snack in the Box. 2 sides make it fun!

• Available on Amazon starting at $11.99

Product #7

PASS THE DRIVE TIME AWAY!

Product Name: Read My List! from Educational Insights

Key Features:

• Fun game!

• Listen to a list and figure out what they have in common.

• 200 double sided cards

• $14.99 on www.EducationalInsights.com

To learn more, visit www.brilliantbabyproducts.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...