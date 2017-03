PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a bridge pillar on Interstate 70 near Plainfield.

It happened Saturday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police trooper John Perrine, it was a single vehicle crash, and only the driver was injured.

The injured driver has been taken to Hendricks Memorial. No word yet on the driver’s condition.

WISH-TV has crews heading to the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...