Brickworld LEGO display back in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Brickworld LEGO display and exposition is back in Indianapolis for the seventh year at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The event is planned to be 50 percent bigger than the 2016 event and feature some 40 million LEGO pieces.

Creations at the expo range from castles to space ships to recreations of buildings and famous paintings.

Interactive LEGO displays like a graffiti wall and rows of bricks will be set up so kids young and old can make their own creations.

One of the most popular displays at the event is the Great Ball Contraption Rube Goldberg machine and trains. This is where a ball will run through about 100 feet of LEGO displays.

Brickworld will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets are $12. Children under three get in for free. First responders and military service members get a discount of nine dollars per ticket but must show ID.

To learn more about Brickworld, click here.

