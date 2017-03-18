Chef Wendell: Alzheimer’s Disease and folic acid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes in your brain ultimately leading to dementia start 20, 25 years before the first onset of symptoms. So, if you do not eat a variety of whole plant-based foods today, combined with certain Omega-3 proteins, you may be setting yourself up for future degenerative brain diseases, problems with memory, intelligence, judgment, language, and behavior.

1st Segment: Why are rates higher than anywhere on earth? Blending the smoothie / making toast. Discussion on why this smoothie can prevent Alzheimer’s with wholesome, clean nourishment.

2nd Segment: Finishing off the soup and continuing our discussion on why Alzheimer’s is so widespread in modern American society.

The treatment of Alzheimer’s is tougher than anyone can imagine.

As brain cells die, your brain shrinks. The damage eventually causes problems with memory, intelligence, judgment, language, and behavior.

No cure. Just prevention. Need to focus on prevention as your strategy.

Diabetes of the Brain. (We mentioned this on last week’s segment on wishtv.com)

Caused by inferior food, AKA the American diet of dead processed food.

White breads, bagels, pasta, sugar, additives and preservatives, food coloring, processed meats and cheeses have been linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

Read labels!

Caused by lack of vitamins and minerals your body/ holy temple needs

Caused by a lack of physical exercise and lust for convenience.

Prevention: The Journal of Neuroscience

Eat fresh, clean and green from the Celestial Apothecary. (Farmer’s Markets)

Fiber!

Research indicates people with Alzheimer’s have low levels of folic acid in their blood.

Folic acid could play an important role in protecting the brain against Alzheimer’s disease and other brain disorders.

Folic acid has been shown to lower homocysteine levels in the blood.

National Institute for Aging suggests people with high homocysteine levels have nearly 2 X the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

Folic acid in leafy green vegetables, citrus fruits, whole wheat bread, and other grain products.

Foods linked to increased rates of Alzheimer’s disease:

Processed cheeses : American cheese, mozzarella sticks, Cheez Whiz and Laughing Cow. These foods build up proteins in the body associated with Alzheimer’s.

: American cheese, mozzarella sticks, Cheez Whiz and Laughing Cow. These foods build up proteins in the body associated with Alzheimer’s. Processed meats : bacon, bologna, smoked turkey and ham from the deli. Smoked meats contain nitrosamines , which cause the liver to produce fats toxic to the brain.

: bacon, bologna, smoked turkey and ham from the deli. Smoked meats contain , which cause the liver to produce fats toxic to the brain. Beer : Most beers contain nitrites, which have been linked to Alzheimer’s.

: Most beers contain nitrites, which have been linked to Alzheimer’s. White foods : pasta, cakes, white sugar, white rice and white bread. Causes a spike in insulin production and sends toxins to the brain.

: pasta, cakes, white sugar, white rice and white bread. Causes a spike in insulin production and sends toxins to the brain. Microwave popcorn contains diacetyl that may increase amyloid plaques in the brain. Research links a buildup of amyloid plaques to Alzheimer’s disease.

Brain Fertilizer Soup: antioxidant bonanza in a bowl



6 quarts water

3 carrots, coarsely chopped

2 white onions, coarsely chopped

2 celery stalks and tops, coarsely chopped

2 fennel bulbs, coarsely chopped

12 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 cup fresh ginger, peeled and grated (fine)

Stems from 1/2 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1 bunch green onions, green and white parts, chopped

1 Tbsp. Himalayan salt

1 tsp black pepper

½ tsp. clove powder

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried or 1 tbsp. fresh rosemary

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. ground turmeric

Himalayan salt to taste

Remember to:

Combine all ingredients in a large stockpot and bring to a boil over high heat. Turn down the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook, uncovered, for 20 minutes.

In a large soup bowl, add soba, quinoa or whole wheat noodles then pour hot soup and vegetables over the top and serve.

Garnish with ground flax or chia seed.

Chef Wendell’s Daily Brain Juice Smoothie

3 medium carrots (unpeeled), cut into pieces

1 medium apple (unpeeled), cored and cut into pieces

6 to 8 spinach leaves, roughly chopped/or 2 large leaves of kale

½ cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1/2 beetroot (unpeeled), cut into pieces

Hemp seed powder-omega and protein

Sweeten if necessary with Stevia or raw honey

Remember to:

Blend all ingredients using water until smooth.

Serve immediately.

Ezekiel Bread almond toast:

Toast two slices of Ezekiel bread and generously spread with almond butter.

Fiber!

