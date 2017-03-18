Chef Wendell: Alzheimer’s Disease and folic acid

Staff Reports Published:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes in your brain ultimately leading to dementia start 20, 25 years before the first onset of symptoms. So, if you do not eat a variety of whole plant-based foods today, combined with certain Omega-3 proteins, you may be setting yourself up for future degenerative brain diseases, problems with memory, intelligence, judgment, language, and behavior.

1st Segment: Why are rates higher than anywhere on earth? Blending the smoothie / making toast. Discussion on why this smoothie can prevent Alzheimer’s with wholesome, clean nourishment.

2nd Segment: Finishing off the soup and continuing our discussion on why Alzheimer’s is so widespread in modern American society.

  • The treatment of Alzheimer’s is tougher than anyone can imagine.
  • As brain cells die, your brain shrinks. The damage eventually causes problems with memory, intelligence, judgment, language, and behavior.
  • No cure. Just prevention. Need to focus on prevention as your strategy.
  • Diabetes of the Brain. (We mentioned this on last week’s segment on wishtv.com)
  • Caused by inferior food, AKA the American diet of dead processed food.
  • White breads, bagels, pasta, sugar, additives and preservatives, food coloring, processed meats and cheeses have been linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
  • Read labels!
  • Caused by lack of vitamins and minerals your body/ holy temple needs
  • Caused by a lack of physical exercise and lust for convenience.

Prevention: The Journal of Neuroscience

  • Eat fresh, clean and green from the Celestial Apothecary. (Farmer’s Markets)
  • Fiber!
  • Research indicates people with Alzheimer’s have low levels of folic acid in their blood.
  • Folic acid could play an important role in protecting the brain against Alzheimer’s disease and other brain disorders.
  • Folic acid has been shown to lower homocysteine levels in the blood.
  • National Institute for Aging suggests people with high homocysteine levels have nearly 2 X the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.
  • Folic acid in leafy green vegetables, citrus fruits, whole wheat bread, and other grain products.

 Foods linked to increased rates of Alzheimer’s disease:

  • Processed cheeses: American cheese, mozzarella sticks, Cheez Whiz and Laughing Cow. These foods build up proteins in the body associated with Alzheimer’s.
  • Processed meats:  bacon, bologna, smoked turkey and ham from the deli. Smoked meats contain nitrosamines, which cause the liver to produce fats toxic to the brain.
  • Beer: Most beers contain nitrites, which have been linked to Alzheimer’s.
  • White foods: pasta, cakes, white sugar, white rice and white bread. Causes a spike in insulin production and sends toxins to the brain.
  • Microwave popcorn contains diacetyl that may increase amyloid plaques in the brain. Research links a buildup of amyloid plaques to Alzheimer’s disease.

Brain Fertilizer Soup: antioxidant bonanza in a bowl

  • 6 quarts water
  • 3 carrots, coarsely chopped
  • 2 white onions, coarsely chopped
  • 2 celery stalks and tops, coarsely chopped
  • 2 fennel bulbs, coarsely chopped
  • 12 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1/4 cup fresh ginger, peeled and grated (fine)
  • Stems from 1/2 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
  • 1 bunch green onions, green and white parts, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. Himalayan salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • ½ tsp. clove powder
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1 tsp. dried or 1 tbsp. fresh rosemary
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 tsp. ground turmeric
  • Himalayan salt to taste

Remember to:

  • Combine all ingredients in a large stockpot and bring to a boil over high heat. Turn down the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook, uncovered, for 20 minutes.
  • In a large soup bowl, add soba, quinoa or whole wheat noodles then pour hot soup and vegetables over the top and serve.
  • Garnish with ground flax or chia seed.

Chef Wendell’s Daily Brain Juice Smoothie

  • 3 medium carrots (unpeeled), cut into pieces
  • 1 medium apple (unpeeled), cored and cut into pieces
  • 6 to 8 spinach leaves, roughly chopped/or 2 large leaves of kale
  • ½ cup fresh or frozen blueberries
  • 1/2 beetroot (unpeeled), cut into pieces
  • Hemp seed powder-omega and protein
  • Sweeten if necessary with Stevia or raw honey

Remember to:

  • Blend all ingredients using water until smooth.
  • Serve immediately.

Ezekiel Bread almond toast:

  • Toast two slices of Ezekiel bread and generously spread with almond butter.
  • Fiber!

