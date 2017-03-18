Chef Wendell: Alzheimer’s Disease and folic acid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes in your brain ultimately leading to dementia start 20, 25 years before the first onset of symptoms. So, if you do not eat a variety of whole plant-based foods today, combined with certain Omega-3 proteins, you may be setting yourself up for future degenerative brain diseases, problems with memory, intelligence, judgment, language, and behavior.
1st Segment: Why are rates higher than anywhere on earth? Blending the smoothie / making toast. Discussion on why this smoothie can prevent Alzheimer’s with wholesome, clean nourishment.
2nd Segment: Finishing off the soup and continuing our discussion on why Alzheimer’s is so widespread in modern American society.
- The treatment of Alzheimer’s is tougher than anyone can imagine.
- As brain cells die, your brain shrinks. The damage eventually causes problems with memory, intelligence, judgment, language, and behavior.
- No cure. Just prevention. Need to focus on prevention as your strategy.
- Diabetes of the Brain. (We mentioned this on last week’s segment on wishtv.com)
- Caused by inferior food, AKA the American diet of dead processed food.
- White breads, bagels, pasta, sugar, additives and preservatives, food coloring, processed meats and cheeses have been linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
- Read labels!
- Caused by lack of vitamins and minerals your body/ holy temple needs
- Caused by a lack of physical exercise and lust for convenience.
Prevention: The Journal of Neuroscience
- Eat fresh, clean and green from the Celestial Apothecary. (Farmer’s Markets)
- Fiber!
- Research indicates people with Alzheimer’s have low levels of folic acid in their blood.
- Folic acid could play an important role in protecting the brain against Alzheimer’s disease and other brain disorders.
- Folic acid has been shown to lower homocysteine levels in the blood.
- National Institute for Aging suggests people with high homocysteine levels have nearly 2 X the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.
- Folic acid in leafy green vegetables, citrus fruits, whole wheat bread, and other grain products.
Foods linked to increased rates of Alzheimer’s disease:
- Processed cheeses: American cheese, mozzarella sticks, Cheez Whiz and Laughing Cow. These foods build up proteins in the body associated with Alzheimer’s.
- Processed meats: bacon, bologna, smoked turkey and ham from the deli. Smoked meats contain nitrosamines, which cause the liver to produce fats toxic to the brain.
- Beer: Most beers contain nitrites, which have been linked to Alzheimer’s.
- White foods: pasta, cakes, white sugar, white rice and white bread. Causes a spike in insulin production and sends toxins to the brain.
- Microwave popcorn contains diacetyl that may increase amyloid plaques in the brain. Research links a buildup of amyloid plaques to Alzheimer’s disease.
Brain Fertilizer Soup: antioxidant bonanza in a bowl
- 6 quarts water
- 3 carrots, coarsely chopped
- 2 white onions, coarsely chopped
- 2 celery stalks and tops, coarsely chopped
- 2 fennel bulbs, coarsely chopped
- 12 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh ginger, peeled and grated (fine)
- Stems from 1/2 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
- 1 bunch green onions, green and white parts, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. Himalayan salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp. clove powder
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 tsp. dried or 1 tbsp. fresh rosemary
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tsp. ground turmeric
- Himalayan salt to taste
Remember to:
- Combine all ingredients in a large stockpot and bring to a boil over high heat. Turn down the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook, uncovered, for 20 minutes.
- In a large soup bowl, add soba, quinoa or whole wheat noodles then pour hot soup and vegetables over the top and serve.
- Garnish with ground flax or chia seed.
Chef Wendell’s Daily Brain Juice Smoothie
- 3 medium carrots (unpeeled), cut into pieces
- 1 medium apple (unpeeled), cored and cut into pieces
- 6 to 8 spinach leaves, roughly chopped/or 2 large leaves of kale
- ½ cup fresh or frozen blueberries
- 1/2 beetroot (unpeeled), cut into pieces
- Hemp seed powder-omega and protein
- Sweeten if necessary with Stevia or raw honey
Remember to:
- Blend all ingredients using water until smooth.
- Serve immediately.
Ezekiel Bread almond toast:
- Toast two slices of Ezekiel bread and generously spread with almond butter.
- Fiber!