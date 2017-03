ST. CHARLES CO., MO (WCMH) — Police in St. Charles County, Missouri, say legendary musician Chuck Berry has died.

Berry is one of the pioneers of rock and roll music.

First responders were called to a medical emergency at a home on Buckner Road on Saturday afternoon, where they found Berry lying unresponsive.

