INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 37 plays in 97 minutes. That’s the nightly task for the cast of Shakespeare (Abridged).

Some of the actors from the show stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Saturday morning to discuss the show.

The play will run from March 17 through April 1 at the Studio Theater located in the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel.

For tickets, click here.

Make sure to check out the video for a special treat and how you can get a special discount on tickets!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...