INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are recovering after being shot on the city’s northeast side Sunday morning.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of East 43rd Street.

The victims were transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital and Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

No suspect information is known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...