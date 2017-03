INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a truck drove into a home on the city’s east side.

It happened Sunday night just before 8 p.m.

The truck broke through a fence, hitting the side of a home on LaSalle Street near English Avenue.

A resident was home at the time but not injured.

According to Officer Aaron Hamer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the occupants of the car were also uninjured.

