LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of six people arrested in a major drug bust in Lafayette will spend twelve years behind bars.

Kendra Rossetter, 27, of Delphi was arrested last March as part of an investigation by the Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force.

Rossetter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deal meth and conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug.

She was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years total with 12 in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

The other five years will be served on supervised probation.

