IMPD officer to be put on leave following ‘altercation’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An IMPD officer is being put on administrative leave following what an IMPD statement called “an altercation” while off-duty.

In the course of the argument, the off-duty officer fell, hitting his head, and was detained. He was later treated for injuries.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the following statement:

It has come to our attention that an off-duty IMPD officer had a verbal altercation with others and during the altercation, the off-duty officer fell and hit his head causing injury (alcohol is suspected). Deputies detained him, and while doing so he was banging on a deputy’s police car with his hand. Medical assistance was called because of blood coming from the off-duty officer’s head. Special Investigation Unit is now investigating the circumstances for any possible criminal violations along with a parallel Internal Affairs investigation for any departmental violations. Chief Roach will place the Officer on administrative leave, upon being medically cleared and pending the outcomes of both investigations.”

The incident comes just days after a different off-duty officer with IMPD was arrested for drunk driving.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

