Infant dies following Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-month-old is dead following a crash Saturday afternoon in Fulton County.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. 31 at State Road 110.

Early investigations concluded that 21-year-old Brittany Gonzalez was driving southbound on U.S. 31 when she attempted to make an eastbound turn and was struck by a truck driven by 24-year-old Ricardo Hernandez.

Gonzalez and two other passengers in her vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third passenger, the 11-month-old, was transported to a Plymouth hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Alcohol nor drugs were believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

