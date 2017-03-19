March Madness makes impact on Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — March Madness is back for another round of play at the Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Sunday at 12:10 p.m. Louisville will play Michigan. After that Kentucky will take on Wichita State.

It is expected to be a big turnout for those two games. “We’re looking at another sold out session. 18,275 fans coming to catch the second round of games here,” said President of the Indiana Sports Corporation Ryan Vaughn.

This is the first time both the first and second rounds have been held in Indianapolis since 2011. It is the first time ever it has been held at the Fieldhouse.

“The whole weekend has been pretty outstanding. We’ve hosted a couple NCAA championships between swimming and basketball here, we’ve had 80,000 people visit this city, over 25 million dollars of economic impact for our downtown,” Vaughn added.

In the past when the games were held in the city, they were played at the Lucas Oil Stadium and the Hoosier Dome with a half court setup.

Tickets are sold out for round two in Indianapolis but people may can still tickets through Prime Sport.

