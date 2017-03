LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — One officer is recovering in the hospital after assisting with a house fire Saturday night in Lebanon.

The fire happened in the 1400 block of South Meridian Street around 9 p.m.

The officer was transported to Witham Hospital to treat his wounds after attempting to put out the fire with an extinguisher.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation,

Damages are estimated to be $20,000.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...