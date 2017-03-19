Pet Pals: Hear Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week was an exception, as Patty brought in some special guests from Hear Indiana.

Connor Myers, the ambassador of the 14th annual Talk Walk Run, stopped by to tell us about the event. Emily Heaton also dropped by to share some details.

The event is set to take place on April 29. You can find more information here.

Don’t forget to catch Pet Pals every Sunday at 10 a.m.

