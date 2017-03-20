14 people wanted in Hamilton Co. for failing to return to corrections facility

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – 14 people are wanted for failure to return to the Hamilton County Community Corrections after leaving for work or other approved events.

The individuals are wanted on arrest warrants for failure to return to lawful detention. They were sentenced to the Hamilton County Community Corrections with work release.

The following individuals are wanted by authorities:

Bryan Price

DeFabian Shannon, Jr.

Perry Avant

Kevin Yard

John Burge

Joshua Mildazis

Rochelle Miller

Thomas Staten

Jerry Stahl

Carrie Copeland

Alfred Hayes, Jr.

Brandon Anderson

Chase Rollins

Nirmal Thakur

If you have information regarding any of these individuals, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-776-9887 or Hamilton County Communications at 317-773-1282. Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers a 317-262-8477.

