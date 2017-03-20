9-year-old killed in Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A 9-year-old girl was killed when the car she was in crashed along I-74 Saturday night.

According to Indiana State Police, Scott Borgmann was traveling eastbound in his vehicle when he lost control of the car. Borgmann hit a tree and drove through a fence before rolling over numerous times.

The 9-year-old passenger was transported to Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville where she later died. Borgmann was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing.

