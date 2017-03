BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Boone County officials are providing an update after two women were found injured on Friday.

The two women were identified as 76-year-old Helen Fix, who lives at the residence. The other injured woman, 41, is her caretaker. They were found injured in a barn Friday evening.

Police have not yet said the type of injuries to the two women.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...