Body found near Howard County field

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a field in Howard County.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said man’s body was found Sunday night around 7:30 near 12000 East and 400 South. Investigators said a resident that was working in the area found the body.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Howard County Coroner’s Office to determine manner and cause of death.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

