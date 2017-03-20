Carmel to vote on agreement that could bring 96th Street roundabout

CARMEL, Ind (WISH) – Plans are moving forward to improve one portion of a congested Carmel street, but the city has hopes to improve four other intersections as well.

Roundabouts have made a difference for drivers along Keystone Parkway. “I really like them in certain areas,” Carmel resident John Wright said. “Keystone Avenue is great.”

The fuzzy feelings change when drivers hit the Indianapolis line.

“It’s insane,” Indianapolis resident Rachel Poor said. “It’s insane. I have to plan extra time if I know I’m going to that area because it gets so congested.”

Right now, 96th Street is shared between Carmel and Indianapolis. But Monday night, Carmel council will vote an agreement that will give Carmel control of the Keystone Avenue area.

Its plan is to add another roundabout. “There’s a lot of positive in having roundabouts, and the most important thing is that you don’t necessarily have to stop your car,” Carmel resident Ramin Hamidi said.

“I think it’ll just be an awful lot of problems and trouble for the all the businesses there,” Wright said. “I don’t know if it’s worth all that trouble.”

As Carmel debates the Keystone Avenue agreement, there are issues about adding four more along 96th Street. Indianapolis city-council councilors have concerns over businesses.

Indianapolis sent a statement to 24-Hour News 8:

Indianapolis DPW’s engineering team has urged Carmel’s team that they must work with Councilor Scales on the remaining roundabout plans on 96th St. that do not currently have an inter local agreement. Until the councilor agrees to the plans for the 4 proposed roundabouts, we cannot entertain an interlocal agreement.”

Carmel’s mayor said they are proceeding as required under Indiana law. Drivers know there are big changes ahead. “I’m used to construction at this point,” Poor said.

If approved, construction is scheduled to start this summer on the 96th and Keystone roundabout. But Carmel officials say the bulk of construction will take place next spring. The entire five roundabout corridor project would cost $43 million with Carmel footing the majority of the costs.

