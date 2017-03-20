Colts keep up defensive rebuild with linebacker Spence

Associated Press Published:
A football helmet of an Indianapolis Colts players sits on the field during warm-up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2006. (AP Photo/Darron Cummmings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis has signed inside linebacker Sean Spence, the latest move in a major defensive overhaul.

In a conference call Monday, Spence told reporters he wants to compete for a starting job and change the atmosphere of the Colts’ defense.

He’ll have plenty of help.

Spence joins a free agent class that includes outside linebackers Jabaal Sheard, John Simon and Barkevious Mingo, nose tackle Al Woods and defensive end Margus Hunt. Indy also has re-signed defensive back Darius Butler, and general manager Chris Ballard may not be finished yet.

Spence was Pittsburgh’s third-round pick in 2012. After four seasons with the Steelers, he played with Tennessee last season and had 77 tackles and three sacks — both career highs.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV