Donnelly answers questions at Ball State town hall

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly spent part of Sunday answering questions from constituents.

The senator held the town hall meeting at Ball State University. It lasted for about an hour.

About 200 people showed up. There were no major flare ups as was seen at other town hall meetings around the country with Republican lawmakers.

Those who were there asked the state’s senior senator wide-ranging questions, including about Pell grants for college students, healthcare reform, President Trump’s proposed budget, funding for Planned Parenthood and the National Institutes of Health.

He also answered questions related to expanding voting rights and climate change.

He was also asked about his stance on Trump’s supreme court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

“I will absolutely, 100 percent do my duty and my duty involves actually listening to him answer questions that are put before him on the Senate Judiciary committee,” said Donnelly.

Hearings for Judge Gorsuch begin Monday.

The seat has been open since the late Justice Antonin Scalia passed away unexpectedly last February. Former President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland, but republicans refused to give him a hearing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...