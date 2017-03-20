Fishers announces 15th annual summer concert series lineup

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – It’s not too early to start thinking about summertime weather and festivities.
The City of Fishers announced Monday the 15th annual summer concert lineup. On Tuesday and Friday nights during the summer, the city is offering two free weekly concert series at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.
Here are the concerts that kick off June 2:
Tuesday Night Concert Series presented by IU Health Saxony Hospital
- June 6 – My Yellow Rickshaw sponsored by Cathedral High School
- June 13 – The Innocent Band sponsored by Primrose Schools
- June 20 – DUDE! sponsored by Heritage Christian School
- June 27 – The Doo! Band sponsored by Citizens State Bank
- July 11 – Parrots of the Caribbean sponsored by Bose McKinney & Evans
- July 18 – Dave and Rae sponsored by The Goddard School
- July 25 – Meraki 7
- August 1 – TBD sponsored by Boomerang Development
- August 8 – TBD sponsored by Boomerang Development
AMP After Dark Concert Series
- June 2 – Woomblies Rock Orchestra
- June 3 – B105.7 presents 80’s at the Amp
- June 9 – 107.9 The Mix presents Smash Mouth with special guest Monofiction
- June 16 – Q95 and Barnes & Thornburg LLP present John Waitewith special guest Phil Pierle Trio
- June 30 – WJJK presents Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute
- July 7 – WJJK presents Loverboy
- July 14 – WTTS presents Jennie DeVoe
- July 21 – WTTS presents Trippin’ Billies
- July 28 – Q95 and Barnes & Thornburg LLP present The Meek Sisters
- August 4 – WTTS presents Moon Taxi with special guest The Elect
- August 11 – WJJK presents Dogs of Society: A Musical Tribute to the Music of Elton John
- August 18 – An Alt 103 presents Show
- August 25 – Chad Mills with special guest Cory Williams
- Sept. 1-2 – Blues Fest Weekend featuring Honoree Rev. Charlie Edmunds and Samantha Fish