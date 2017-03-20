Fishers announces 15th annual summer concert series lineup

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – It’s not too early to start thinking about summertime weather and festivities.

The City of Fishers announced Monday the 15th annual summer concert lineup. On Tuesday and Friday nights during the summer, the city is offering two free weekly concert series at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.

Here are the concerts that kick off June 2:

Tuesday Night Concert Series presented by IU Health Saxony Hospital

June 6 – My Yellow Rickshaw sponsored by Cathedral High School

June 13 – The Innocent Band sponsored by Primrose Schools

June 20 – DUDE! sponsored by Heritage Christian School

June 27 – The Doo! Band sponsored by Citizens State Bank

July 11 – Parrots of the Caribbean sponsored by Bose McKinney & Evans

July 18 – Dave and Rae sponsored by The Goddard School

July 25 – Meraki 7

August 1 – TBD sponsored by Boomerang Development

August 8 – TBD sponsored by Boomerang Development

AMP After Dark Concert Series

June 2 – Woomblies Rock Orchestra

June 3 – B105.7 presents 80’s at the Amp

June 9 – 107.9 The Mix presents Smash Mouth with special guest Monofiction

June 16 – Q95 and Barnes & Thornburg LLP present John Waitewith special guest Phil Pierle Trio

June 30 – WJJK presents Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute

July 7 – WJJK presents Loverboy

July 14 – WTTS presents Jennie DeVoe

July 21 – WTTS presents Trippin’ Billies

July 28 – Q95 and Barnes & Thornburg LLP present The Meek Sisters

August 4 – WTTS presents Moon Taxi with special guest The Elect

August 11 – WJJK presents Dogs of Society: A Musical Tribute to the Music of Elton John

August 18 – An Alt 103 presents Show

August 25 – Chad Mills with special guest Cory Williams

Sept. 1-2 – Blues Fest Weekend featuring Honoree Rev. Charlie Edmunds and Samantha Fish

