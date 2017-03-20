Good Samaritan Network hosts resource fair

The Good Samaritan Network will host its 8th annual Resource Fair on Friday, March 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds!

Nancy Chance, Founder & Executive Director of the Good Samaritan Network & Carla Gardner, Community Outreach Coordinator for PrimeLife Enrichment preview Friday’s event, which will feature over 100 Hamilton County nonprofit organizations representing numerous health care, food, clothing, baby pantry and social service agencies.

The goal of the event is two-fold:

Organizations will provide educational information and health resources for attendees, as well as free items for those visiting different booths. Local hospitals such as St. Vincent and IU Health will be on-site and providing free health screenings.

New to the event this year is the volunteer aspect. Organizers are really hoping individuals will come out to the event and learn about volunteer opportunities with these 100+ organizations, and connect potential volunteers with nonprofits.

Last year, over 1,500 people attended the event.

The Good Samaritan Network is a collaborative/network of non-profits in Hamilton County

Carla Gardner from PrimeLife Enrichment was one of the original organizers of the event, and now her nonprofit exhibits at the event every year.

A big goal is to attract Millennials and connect them with volunteer opportunities. Many volunteers are Baby Boomers, and as they get older, local nonprofits desperately need new volunteers.

Another goal is to provide services and resources to the senior community of Hamilton County.

For more info, visit the website at www.gsnlive.org/resourcefair or check out the latest on social media:

Facebook: Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County

Twitter: @GSNHamiltonCTY

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...