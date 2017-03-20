Indianapolis aquarium construction company damaged in fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An aquarium construction company on the west side of Indianapolis was heavily damaged in a fire Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to Indy Design at 8249 Indy Lane just after 6:15 a.m.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says firefighters found the building was full of smoke. Indy Design employees eight people, but no one was hurt.

The fire was contained primarily to Indy Design, but some of the seven other businesses in the complex were damaged by smoke, according to firefighters.

It’s unclear what sparked the flames.

