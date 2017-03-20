IU campus to test new automated tornado warning alerts

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University students and faculty should receive automatic tornado warning alerts Tuesday as IU tests a new severe weather notification system.

Tuesday’s test will be done in conjunction with Indiana’s statewide tornado drills at 10:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. IU’s tornado warning alert system is intended to automatically activate when the National Weather Service issues a warning. The system will eliminate the need for an IU staffer writing and sending those alerts.

IU Emergency Management Director Diane Mack tells The Herald-Times school officials aren’t certain how the test will turn out and ask for patience.

IU students and faculty are automatically enrolled in an emergency alerts system called IU-Notify. They can opt to receive those alerts through text messages, email and office phones.

