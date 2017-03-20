Man accused of threatening to kill Evansville apartment residents, police officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man has been arrested on intimidation charges for threats he allegedly made to people at an Evansville apartment complex. He also allegedly threatened to kill two arresting officers while en route to the jail.

Hassan Mohammed Ali Alhashim is accused of threatening to kill several residents at an apartment complex in the 500 block of S. Lincoln Park Dr.

Authorities say Alhashim made several ‘concerning Facebook posts’ in the days leading up to his arrest.

In the past few weeks, authorities say Alhashim had been barred from both the University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana for activity involving alleged threats.

