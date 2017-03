INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An unusual sight was floating around downtown Indianapolis on Monday morning.

Rob Cortis from Michigan says he’s driving a float across the country to promote unity. The float features President Donald Trump’s name in large letters, along with several of the president’s campaign slogans.

Cortis parked the trailer outside Carrier on the west side of the city early in the morning. He says he’ll eventually end up in Washington, D.C.

