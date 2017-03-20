Man identified in fatal Lafayette crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Authorities identify the person who was killed in an early Saturday morning crash in Lafayette.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Lafayette police were called to a crash at the intersection of South Street and Market Place Drive.

Investigators say a small passenger vehicle was traveling east on South Street when it was nearly struck head-on by an SUV that was turning south onto Market Place Drive.

Four people in the SUV were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Robert Herrera of Lafayette, was taken to Franciscan Health Lafayette East, where he later died of his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

