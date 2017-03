INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marsh is closing yet another one of its stores down for good.

This Marsh is located on 1440 East 86th Street in Nora Plaza and will be closing on April 8 at 5 p.m. due to poor performance.

The store closed another one of its locations on the west side last month, making it the third of this year.

