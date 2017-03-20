Massachusetts man accused of causing fatal crash after ‘bar hopping’ for St. Patrick’s Day

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Attleboro went before a judge on Monday.

Police say Michael Spinale was under the influence and speeding on I-95 south early Saturday morning when he struck a taxi from behind.

The taxi’s passenger, 39-year-old Kailash Bolar of East Greenwich, died as a result of the crash.

According to the police report obtained by WPRI, a man called Massachusetts State Police at about 1 a.m. and reported that he was run off the roadway by another car traveling in excess of 100 mph.

While still on the phone with police, the eyewitness said he then came upon a crash involving the same car and a second vehicle.

A responding trooper reported that he arrived to find a Kia Cadenza embedded in the back end of a Toyota Camry, which was significantly crushed inward, and Attleboro firefighters were attempting to free an entrapped passenger from the back of the Camry. Police said the passenger, later identified as Bolar, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The taxi driver told police he had picked Bolar up at Logan Airport in Boston and was transporting him home when his vehicle was struck from behind in the center lane. The driver was evaluated on scene and transported to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening neck and back injuries, according to state police.

The trooper said he then spoke to Spinale, who stated he was traveling 70 to 80 mph in the right travel lane when the taxi suddenly stopped in front of him and he was unable to avoid the collision. It was during this conversation the trooper noted that Spinale was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol.

The trooper asked Spinale if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages, to which he reportedly replied: “of course I did, it’s St. Patrick’s Day,” and that he had “five or six beers.” He later told police he was “bar hopping” in Faneuil Hall, according to the report.

The report states Spinale agreed to undergo a field sobriety test, after which the troopers arrested him under suspicion of driving drunk.

Spinale, 41, of Roslindale, was charged with vehicular homicide, OUI, and assault with a dangerous weapon, along with several driving violations.

Spinale posted $10,000 bail over the weekend and remains free on the conditions he undergoes daily alcohol testing and doesn’t drive.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Bolar’s family. Click here to donate »

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...