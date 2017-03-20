MOFOCO announces opening of new restaurant downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – MOFOCO is opening a restaurant downtown that features their signature assortment of tacos.

The restaurant is located at 72 W. New York St. and will open Monday, March 27.

“When I was living on the West Coast, I made it my mission to find the perfect fish taco,” said owner Tim Williams. “I began to explore using fresh and healthy ingredients, combining distinctive flavors and fusing them together for impeccable taste. The result was one of MOFOCO’s best-selling tacos: T’s Chipotle, which is seared cod with a chipotle aioli, pico, cabbage and guacamole. This fusion of West Coast flavor and Midwest comfort is the signature of MOFOCO.”

The menu includes macaroni and cheese dishes, burgers and more.

