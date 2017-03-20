Pacers hit all right notes in victory over road-weary Jazz

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Teague scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 107-100 on Monday night.

Indiana continued its trend of following a loss with a win — failing to do either in consecutive games since Feb. 16. The win helped the Pacers maintain the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

Former Butler star Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with a career-high 38 points. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds on the final stop of a four-game trip.

Utah looked sluggish all night, and the Pacers took advantage.

While they struggled to put away the win, the Pacers seized control with an early 8-0 run and never trailed after the 6:42 mark of the first quarter.

Every time the Jazz tried to charge back, the Pacers had an answer.

Utah cut the lead to 30-28 early in the second quarter, but then Indiana scored seven straight.

When the Jazz got within two late in the first half, Glenn Robinson III banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it 51-46.

Utah closed to 55-54 early in the third quarter, but then the Pacers scored five consecutive points before closing the third quarter on a 10-2 spurt to make it 80-70.

And when George Hill’s three-point play cut the Pacers’ lead to 103-100 with 1:45 left, Indiana’s defense came up big on consecutive possessions to set up George’s 20-foot jumper with 18.9 seconds left.

It was that kind of night — all night — for the weary Jazz.

George scored Indiana’s last seven points.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...